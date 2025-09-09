Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $578.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $565.79 and its 200 day moving average is $518.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.