Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $41.18 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Humana worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Humana Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $310.39 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.