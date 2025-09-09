Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $43,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

