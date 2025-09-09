Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.27 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,828 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $43,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 612.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 325.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

