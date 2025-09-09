Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

