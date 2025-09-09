Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,813 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Garmin worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 140,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Garmin by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

