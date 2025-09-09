Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Titan America SA $TTAM

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,442,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.32% of Titan America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTAM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $3,718,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $42,625,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan America during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Titan America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Titan America in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Titan America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Titan America stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Titan America SA has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $429.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.95 million. Titan America’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

Titan America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.