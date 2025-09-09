Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

