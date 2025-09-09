Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119,207 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $42,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

