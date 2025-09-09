Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,124 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

