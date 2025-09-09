Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,684 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Equifax worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.53.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $252.52 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average is $250.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.