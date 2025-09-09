Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,879 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

