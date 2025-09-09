Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,148 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Centene by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:CNC opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

