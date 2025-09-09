Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,894 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 597,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,594,000 after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

