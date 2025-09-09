Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,737 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $234.04 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $238.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

