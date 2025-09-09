AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.07 and traded as high as C$41.51. AltaGas shares last traded at C$41.35, with a volume of 440,880 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.33.

AltaGas Stock Down 0.3%

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.07. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

