Amedisys, Inc. $AMED Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 838,295.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Amedisys by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

