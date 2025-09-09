Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amentum by 380.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Amentum by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Amentum by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Amentum Stock Down 0.5%

AMTM opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

