American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 902,469 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

