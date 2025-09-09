American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 4,158 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.4%

About American Shared Hospital Services

The firm has a market cap of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

