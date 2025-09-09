Amundi Acquires 428,038 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Amundi raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,038 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.54% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,148,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

