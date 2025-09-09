Amundi Acquires 53,838 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Amundi lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $37,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,883 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 730,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 728,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 112.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 544,046 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3%

NLY stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

