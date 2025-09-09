Amundi Acquires 59,470 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.11% of Alliant Energy worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 384,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,579 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 765,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

