Amundi Boosts Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Amundi raised its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.17% of Revvity worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $81.36 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.