Amundi Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Amundi increased its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,984,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,555,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE LHX opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

