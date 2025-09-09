Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Amundi grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 42,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,979,000 after acquiring an additional 649,981 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 104,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Obsido Oy purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 347,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $52.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

