Amundi Buys 181,800 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 132,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 379,776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

