Amundi Buys 355,700 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Amundi increased its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.38% of Skeena Resources worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.26. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.