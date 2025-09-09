Amundi Buys 4,968 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Amundi grew its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.84%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

