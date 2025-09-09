Amundi Cuts Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Amundi lessened its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,752 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,812,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,742.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at $88,945,534.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,489 shares of company stock valued at $264,172,396. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $220.69.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

