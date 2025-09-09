Amundi Decreases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Amundi lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,149 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.19% of Procore Technologies worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $88.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $12,485,922.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,137,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $20,021,719.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,893,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. The trade was a 14.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,449 shares of company stock worth $43,235,011 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.