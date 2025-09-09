Amundi Grows Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Amundi increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $142,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 671,703 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,771,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

