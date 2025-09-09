Amundi Grows Position in Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Amundi grew its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.12% of Rogers Communication worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communication during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RCI stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.