Amundi Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.27% of Chord Energy worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 364.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 132.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

