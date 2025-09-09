Amundi Has $17.66 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,206 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.80% of Sandstorm Gold worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,374,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,760,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 237,955 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,281,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 816,130 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $15,617,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

