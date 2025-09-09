Amundi Has $19.67 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.58. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

