Amundi Has $22.24 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Amundi increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 66.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SUI stock opened at $129.40 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.