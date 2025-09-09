Amundi Has $23.41 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 598,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 272,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,972,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NYSE EDU opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

