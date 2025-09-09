Amundi Has $23.43 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Amundi decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

