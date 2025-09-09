Amundi Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Amundi increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.81%.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

