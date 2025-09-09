Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Amundi raised its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.38.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.