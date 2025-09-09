Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Amundi increased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.13% of RPM International worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in RPM International by 16.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 19.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,547.84. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

