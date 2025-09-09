Amundi Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Amundi decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046,492 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.19% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.0%

GLPI opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.