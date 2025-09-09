Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Amundi cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,462,578 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after buying an additional 1,492,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,023,000 after buying an additional 1,329,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $42,513,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 163.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,371,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 851,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 165.43%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

