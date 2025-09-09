Amundi Purchases 102,960 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Amundi grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,960 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Roku were worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 726,077 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 38,431.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,470,000 after buying an additional 488,083 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,821,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $267,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,867.24. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,067.22. This trade represents a 60.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,588 shares of company stock valued at $29,753,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.