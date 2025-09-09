Amundi Purchases 110,850 Shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX

Amundi grew its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.41% of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

