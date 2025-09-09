Amundi Purchases 190,630 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 188.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,630 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

