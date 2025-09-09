Amundi Purchases 193,586 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Amundi lifted its position in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,586 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 335.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8%

EGO opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

