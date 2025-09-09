Amundi Purchases 20,328 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Amundi grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

