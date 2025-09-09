Amundi Purchases 213,939 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Amundi grew its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.58% of OR Royalties worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $60,364,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OR Royalties by 116.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,458 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at $46,045,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in OR Royalties by 52.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OR Royalties Stock Up 1.9%

OR Royalties stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

OR Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

